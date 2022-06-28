Get Ready, Boise: There’s a New Music Festival Coming to Town!

Finally, we’ve got some good news here in Idaho.

The music gods must have heard our plea, because from the same creators of Boise’s Treefort comes a brand new music festival to the Treasure Valley…

And the stoked level is high.

What is it?

It is a three day mini festival that will take place in Garden City, put on by the Duck Club – the same people who put on Boise’s beloved Treefort Music Festival.

It’s called Flipside Fest, and it will be held September 23-25, 2022.

This festival will be similar to Treefort, with music and art scattered all throughout the Live-Work-Create district in Garden City.

Most venues will be held outdoors and open to all ages, but there will also be late night afterparties for those who are 21 and older.

When can we buy passes?

Passes go on sale to the general public this Friday (July 1) at 10 am.

However, you can click here to sign up for their Duck Club email, and get exclusive access to the early bird pricing that goes on sale this Thursday (June 30) at 10 am.

The lineup will be revealed later, on August 2, as well as the daily schedule, single day tickets and a sale to their late night afterparties.

How are locals reacting?

When Treefort was held in September last year, people begged for it to be held in the fall time again, because they loved it so much…

Since that wasn’t an option, the makers of Treefort did one better: developed an entirely new festival.

If it’s anything like its sister, we are already so excited to see how the Flipside Fest turns out.

And we’re not alone, as locals everywhere are already celebrating the announcement of this new mini festival coming to the Boise area!

