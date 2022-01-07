Idaho is full of incredible companies, entrepreneurs, and businesses. But, what a lot of people don’t know is there are quite a few national and global brands that were originated in Idaho.

So, we made a list of the top 10 Idaho-founded and/or headquartered companies.

Here’s the List:

Nationally Known Companies You Didn't Know Were From Idaho

Idaho is never short of hard workers and dreamers. It’s just one of the things that makes this state so great! Here’s more on Idaho jobs:

The 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise According to the latest figures published on the Idaho Department of Labor's website , these are the highest paying jobs in "Boise City." That region includes Ada, Canyon, Boise and Gem counties.

You Won’t Believe What This Idaho Job Pays: NO DEGREE NEEDED CS Beef Packers - High-Paying Idaho Job that doesn't require a degree or experience!

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well