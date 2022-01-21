Nampa School District is one of several school districts that are experiencing staffing shortages recently with a rise in COVID cases in the Treasure Valley. Now, Nampa School District is adding a temporary bonus for prospective substitutes. According to Nampa School District, they currently pay substitutes “$95 per day for regular assignments, $105 per day for vacancy-place assignments (last-minute assignments) and $125 per day for certified long-term assignments after the fifth day.”

The temporary bonuses will pay an additional $70 for substitutes who work “assignments on Mondays or Fridays” while assignments worked Tuesday through Wednesday will come with a bonus of $35 a day.

Nampa School District states that applicants must be “18 years of age and have a high school diploma or equivalent.”

As of yesterday, the Idaho Division of Public Health reports 42,934 cases of COVID-19 since July of 2020 with 617 deaths occurring in Canyon County since July of 2020.

It’s important to note, however, that the Idaho Division of Public Health says a surge has resulted in “approximately 33,500 outstanding positive laboratory results that are pending.”

Stepping up during a time of need to avoid school closures is admirable already but you have to give some praise to Nampa School District for taking it a step further with financial incentives. We’re curious to see how many more districts will follow suit.

To apply you can click here. According to the Nampa School District website, you can expect the application process to take about 30-60 minutes to complete but you can pause and come back to work on it as long as you finish it within 25 days.

Places That Offer Free COVID-19 Testing

Free Full-Day Kindergarten for Boise School District Boise School District has announced an initiative to provide free full-day kindergarten starting in the 2022-2023 school year.