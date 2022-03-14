Everything from posting about the sunny weather (thankfully) to emotional posts on their flights home, the Monster Jam Drivers had an amazing time here in Nampa.

After the jam-packed Monster Truck events this weekend, I quickly took to Instagram and found the drivers sharing about their experiences at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Here are some of the posts! Keep scrolling for an awesome behind the scenes look of the events :)

@myranda_cozad on Instagram

@brandonvinsongd on Instagram

@kaylynmiguesmowery on Instagram

Monster Jam Drivers Speak Out About Their Weekend in Nampa

