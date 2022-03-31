Idaho Company Donates Millions To Boise State Football

Bronco fans will get to see their favorite team at a larger level this year thanks to a HUGE donation from the Melaleuca Corporation. The company has made a 4.5 million dollar donation that will vastly improve the viewing experience at Albertson's Stadium.

Boise State Athletics announced in a release today that the Idaho Falls-based company's contribution will result in a new video screen. It will be the largest video replay screen in the Mountain West Conference.

The donation is another example of the behind-the-scenes efforts of Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. He is well known within the college athletic community as a rising star in fundraising. The addition of Melaleuca to Boise State is a welcome sign for an athletic department that has been hit hard by the pandemic. Boise State is Dickey's first job as an athletic director. Before arriving at Boise State, he worked at Baylor, Houston, and Akron.

Critics or fans have to give Dickey and his team credit for getting the commitment from Melaleuca's CEO Frank Vandersloot, one of the country's wealthiest billionaires and the richest man in Idaho.

"When it comes to TV screens and scoreboards, bigger is better," said Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. "With a college football program as legendary as Boise State and a fanbase that encapsulates our entire state, the fans deserve a top-of-the-line video board worthy of Boise State's reputation as a world-class football power. I'm glad that Melaleuca could provide it."

Boise State said they expect the video screen to be before the end of this year's football season. Dickey went out of his to thank Big Frank. "Melaleuca's investment in the fan experience is the most impactful enhancement at Albertsons Stadium in more than a decade," Dickey said. "This donation - the largest in the history of our department - goes far beyond the gameday impact; it signifies the impact our program has on our state, and we couldn't be more appreciative that an Idaho company is investing back into Idaho's flagship collegiate football program."

Boise State's football team is currently in the middle of spring practice.

Boise State's 5 Top Spring Football Questions A look at five big challenges that Boise State must solve by the end of spring football.

Boise State's Blue Field Celebrating 35 years Boise State's Blue Field