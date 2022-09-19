Wanna get away to sunny L.A. to see Michael Bublé on Dancing with the Stars? We're taking you 'Higher' with the ultimate Michael Bublé Fan experience!

Here's What You Could Win

Roundtrip airfare for two to Los Angeles, California

Two-night hotel stay

Tickets to see Michael Buble on Dancing with the Stars (currently scheduled for October 24, 2022)

Two tickets to Disneyland

$500 cash

How do you get in on this getaway? Start getting social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get!

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner and guest must be 18 years of age or older. Promotion ends Sunday, October 2, 2022. Prize is provided by Warner Records*

That's not all, y'all! Our friends at Warner Records are also giving fans a chance to participate in a contest of their own that includes incredible prizes like one-on-one time with Michael Bublé or a private dancing lesson with Dancing with the Stars superstar Derek Hough. Get the details HERE; their contest runs through November 7, 2022.