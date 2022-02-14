Reddit is a social platform where a vast amount of information can be found. Because of this, it is hilariously known as the perfect place for nerds because there is information on basically every field of knowledge available for those who wish to learn.

There’s something for everyone.

It is also a wonderful place for users to post questions, which oftentimes leads to interesting and unique conversations because of the multi-level commenting and responses that are given.

One example of this can be found by the recent question posed by a user, when they asked:

“What compliments as a man do you feel you do not get enough of or would you want to hear from a girl you are newly dating?”

The responses were not only shocking, but extremely disheartening.

Basically, what we learned is that men aren’t receiving compliments – from strangers, from lovers, from friends, from family members or from spouses.

Perhaps this is because it’s socially ingrained that men are to provide instead of also needing to be taken care of? But this thread has been extremely eye-opening.

Apparently kindness and basic human decency is lacking these days.

As a whole, we need to treat our men better. They are people who need love, acceptance and appreciation the same as anyone else.

Whether it’s your friend, brother, father, son, nephew, husband, lover or a stranger on the street – compliment them today. As we learned from this viral thread, that small act of kindness will probably stick with them for many years to come.

We need to make this sort of action second nature instead of an anomaly that needs to be praised.

Especially today – it’s freaking Valentine’s Day, for goodness’ sake!

Do You Share These Dating Deal-Breakers with the People of Boise? Boiseans took to social media to share their deal-breakers. Do you agree or disagree with these dating deal-breakers?

Looking for Something Different to do in Boise on Valentine's Day? Try something different in Boise for Valentine's Day!

Stressed About Valentine’s Day? Here's Date Ideas For Under $25 If you're looking for unique and/or affordable date ideas, we've got you covered.

Top 10 Valentines Day Ideas in Boise

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2022 Maybe 2022 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley.

15 of the Most Underrated Restaurants in Boise