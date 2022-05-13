Busy This Saturday? Join Idahoans in a March on the State Capitol
This upcoming Saturday on May 14, Idahoans are planning to join together and march on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise, to advocate for sexual health and reproductive freedom.
This is in response to a recent report, which claims that the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade next month.
Known as the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally, put together by the Women’s March Foundation, Planned Parenthood and their partners, this is a nationwide campaign with the intention of sending a clear message:
Abortion care IS health care.
When and where is this happening?
Idaho Capitol
700 W Jefferson St Boise, ID 83702
10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Have you attended a rally before?
If you have never attended a rally before, there are a lot of wonderful tips and tricks available to ensure you have a successful day, but also a safe one.
Continue reading below for some of the main tips to get you started, or click here for some more extensive information.
We hope you find all of these useful, and we’ll be seeing you out there Saturday morning!