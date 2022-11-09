Little Loses Vote In Idaho In Landslide

It's election day in Idaho, and per usual, everyone is going crazy on social media:

MY CANDIDATE IS GOING TO WIN!

MY CANDIDATE LOST AND IT WAS STOLEN!

GIVE TAYLOR HER SCARF BACK!

You can't avoid it. One thing you may have avoided, however, is the result one of Idaho's most important decisions.

If you've watched any news lately, they've been claiming that little had a lead going into the decision and would win by a wide margin. We don't like to point fingers around here, but they couldn't have been any more incorrect.

Little didn't win. Not even close. As a matter of fact, there were so few votes for little that they barely cracked one percent of total responses.

That's right: When it comes to candy bars, Idahoans much prefer big sized candy bars over little ones*. It wasn't even close.

And why would someone want a little candy bar? Is your hunger very tiny? Do you only want a small sampling of chocolate? We'd honestly like to know who actually said "Yes, I prefer my candy bars to be little, and there's no way you're changing my mind." Those aren't the kind of people we want coming over for Thanksgiving dinner.

Enjoy your big candy bars. Happy election day.

(*We're guessing)