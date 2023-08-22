Kuna Has A Fly Problem & This Is How They’re Dealing With It

Kuna has a fly problem. That's not us using slang like saying that Kuna is pretty fly. We're saying that Kuna is infested with flies.

This isn't something new. Residents of Kuna have regularly complained on Facebook about the number of flies over the years. Still, this year is awful. The scorching weather in the late Spring and early Summer probably had much to do with it. While that weather may not be a big turn-on to humans, it acts like an aphrodisiac to flies. They spent that part of the season breeding. Combine that with the rural nature of Kuna, and you have the perfect storm, or should we say the perfect swarm, for a fly invasion.

Kuna's residents may also be contributing to the problem. We know that leaving garbage cans uncovered, improperly throwing away food, or not cleaning up food spills outside can attract the flying bugs.

The people of Kuna, who have grown used to this issue have recently been advising newer residents on how to get rid of the flies. The suggestions sound almost comical, yet they work. And if you have a fly problem at your house, taking advice from long-time Kuna residents seems like a good idea.

Some of their suggestions in the Kuna Must Know Facebook Group include hanging fly traps on the porch or deck (although this does tend to bring with it a strong odor), Citronella candles, the Zevo plug-in (for indoor flies), using car air fresheners on the back of the patio furniture, spraying the patio with Pine Sol once a month, zip lock bags with water every few feet, shiny pennies, and hanging a bar of Irish Spring soap on the patio and front porch.

While most of these solutions seem "creative," they all work. If you live in Kuna or have a fly infestation, those seem like solid ideas to fix your problem. Stay fly, Idaho!

