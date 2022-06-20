Kuna Loves Them Long and Thick; Show-Off Yours at Kuna Days
Even if you're new to the Treasure Valley or the State of Idaho as a whole-- you have, by now, learned that there are some things that are just "so Idaho" you wouldn't see anything like it anywhere else in the world.
This special event coming up at Kuna Days is an example of that.
Kuna Days, for years, has been a staple event here in the Treasure Valley each and every summer. Of course, much like everything else last year, the outdoor celebration of all things Kuna had to be put on hold.
Now, Kuna Days is back and thicker than ever.
Known so well for lawn mower races in the street, fireworks, an amazing parade and even a street dance which was the cool place to hangout in middle school--Kuna Days will be bringing back one of the newest additions to the annual event.
We're talking about the Mullet Competition!
On Saturday, August 6th at 12:30 p.m. the Kuna Days 'Mullet Catwalk' returns!
You will be able to win awards in the following categories:
- The Longest Mullet
- The Thickest Mullet
- The Most Spirited Mullet
- The Best Overall Mullet
Spend any time browsing through the comments online and you will see that folks around the Treasure Valley are very excited for the return of this competition, however, it is the entire weekend celebration of Kuna Days that will have everyone excited!
Want to check out Kuna Days for yourself? Details on the event can be found on their Facebook page, HERE.