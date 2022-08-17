We’ve Got The Pictures Of The Kardashian’s 2022 Adventure Filled Idaho Vacation

They're baaack! The Kardashians have made their annual family trip to Idaho. Although it's unclear when they arrived and when or if they left, we know from their social media that the Coeur d'Alene vacation happened.

Kourtney Kardashian has recently been taking a lot of heat from environmental groups for flying on a personal jet, which uses extra fuel and increases her carbon footprint. It seems that the criticism made an impact because, according to TMZ, Kourtney, her husband and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, her daughter Penelope and niece North West all flew together on an Alaska Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Spokane on August 5th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtney.kardashxo)

Kourtney's other daughter, Reign, also made the trip, as did Travis Barker's stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. Atiana is the biological daughter of Oscar De La Hoya and Travis' ex Shanna Moakler. She spent most of her childhood living with her mom, Travis Barker, and their two children.

It's good to see Travis Barker having fun after what sounded like a nasty bout with pancreatitis last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Kourtney and Travis Barker filled their socials with pictures of "lake life" with Penelope on August 10th. In addition to boating, it looks like they went zip-lining with local favorite Timberline Adventures.

Kim Kardashian made the trip too, but her socials didn't show pictures until a week later. So we're left to wonder when they actually left the state. We know Travis Barker is on the road with Machine Gun Kelly and was on stage in Indianapolis on August 11th. Kim and North posted zip-lining videos to their joint TikTok account two days ago. It doesn't sound like Kim loves zip-lining, but she loves Idaho.

Our best guess is that they all arrived around the same time and left around the same time. Still, their social media accounts are time-shifted to confuse anyone trying to follow them.

Last year's visit included a stay at Wayne Gretzky's Gozzer Ranch home. We're not exactly sure where they stayed this year, but we're guessing it wasn't at the Rodeway Inn.

