It’s BACK… Boise’s Popular Hyde Park Street Fair THIS Weekend

In just a couple of days one of the Boise area's favorite events is back after taking a two year hiatus. According to the facebook event posting, "Hyde Park Street Fair's 41st event in beautiful Camel's Back Park will be held September 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2022, in Boise's historic North End neighborhood."

This massively fun community event and street fair has been enjoyed for decades and locals and newbies are thrilled to see it coming back and back in a big way.

"Hyde Park Street Fair is a family-friendly event with a focus on local, with more than 150 vendors, food, drinks, live music, entertainment, and even a special limited edition Oktoberfest-style beer created in partnership with Sockeye Brewing: Hyde Park Streetfest Ale. All are welcome, and as always, Hyde Park Street Fair is free to attend."

One of the big sponsors for this year's Hyde Street Fair is Idaho Mountain Touring. In partnership they are giving away two bikes. Just for riding your bike to the event and parking in the bike corral you can enter to win the raffle for one of two electra cruiser bikes from Idaho Mountain Touring.



Does the name Ashley Dreyfus ring a bell? She is the local artist who won a national PBR competition and designed the can for the beer giant. Well she also collaborated with the comeback of the street fair and designed the cool graphics for the celebration of its return. The North End Boise website says, "To celebrate the Fair’s return, NENA is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Boise resident and nationally recognized artist Ashley Dreyfus. Ashley’s work has been commissioned by Specialized Bicycles, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Urban Outfitters, Pandora, Verizon, and the band Phish, among others, but in a twist of Street Fair fate, Ashley sold her art for the very first time at Hyde Park Street Fair when she was still a student at the North End’s own Boise High School. Ashley’s art, which captures the colorful and free spirit of the Fair, will be featured on posters, t-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise that can be purchased at the NENA Information Booth during the Fair weekend." Check this out...



The Street Fair has been going on since 1979 and again it's being put on by the North End Neighborhood Association.

Hyde Park Street Fair 2022

Friday 9/16 4pm - 9:30pm

Saturday 9/17 10am - 9:30pm

Sunday 9/18 10am - 6pm

Check out more details and the list of acts and performances here...

