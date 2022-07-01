International Joke Day, Idaho TikToker Goes Viral with Epic Prank Video

So, in the spirit of International Joke Day, I figured I’d share this awesome TikTok prank video created by a clever Idahoan. When I first discovered the video, I was just aimlessly scrolling through TikTok (as one typically does, right?) and I saw a video that had 355.8K likes, 53.3K shares, 4582 comments, and the hashtag … #idaho.

OF COURSE, I’m gonna check it out! I wanted to see what all the hype is, but even before watching the video, I checked the comments only to find that this was apparently quite the controversial video … can’t wait :)

Turns out, this was an epic and controversial prank video by @208ba. What makes it controversial? Well, it’s political. I’d tell you more about how it’s controversial, but I don’t want to drop spoilers — you just gotta keep scrolling and see for yourself 👀

The comments were absolutely wild. Some enjoyed this video, and some definitely did not. Did it make you laugh? LOL I definitely laughed. In my opinion, this is true comedy, and I personally really enjoyed the video. Check it out! 🇺🇸

Idaho TikToker Goes Viral with Epic Prank Video Video by @208ba on TikTok :)

If Idaho Cities Were Cars, What Would They Be? We absolutely love it when the internet shines a little light on Idaho. Many people, it seems, can tend to forget that we exist and when we are acknowledged, it seems that there is always an entertaining insight into just WHAT exactly the outsiders think of the place we call home. A video that is posted up on TikTok has been viewed by hundreds of thousands of users and we have to admit--this feels pretty spot on.

Update: Where is Idaho’s Viral Cranberry Juice Guy Now?

Boise TikTok Viewed Over 1Million Times You're downtown Boise with your friends on a weekend night--what do you have planed? You'll spend some time on 6th & Main, get some "prizes" from Rocci Johnson, and probably end up making a visit to downtown Boise's home of the iconic LED "pole" that is always the center of attention at Club Karma. Located on 8th & Idaho, Karma is known for its good vibes, fish bowls, energetic dance floor, and...the LED "pole". It didn't take long for this pole to make the rounds on the internet and now we can see why--with over 1 million views, one user really gained this famous pole some fame.

TikTok about Small Towns Goes Viral