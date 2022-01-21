Inside Idaho Castles, Some Are Cooler Inside Than Out!

When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, the medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state.

Did you know for example that you could rent a castle in Hope, Idaho on Airbnb for $400 a night? It is massive too with up to 16 guests with 5 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 5 baths.

Some of these Castles you may have seen if you drive around Kuna or Boise, others however look like they are from another world or century but they are actually right here in Idaho. Scroll to see some insane castles of Idaho inside and out.

The Castles of Idaho When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in Idaho.

Idaho Castles - Real Estate in Idaho

10 Facts You Didn't Know About the Massive Boise Castle Located at 1700 E Warm Springs Avenue, the "Boise Castle" was the vision of local entrepreneur, Dr. Timothy Barber. Barber helped launch several companies including ClickBank and Keynetics. It was sold to new owners in 2019, but thanks to the Internet Archive , we were able to dig up some cool "did you know" facts about one of the most unique buildings in Boise!