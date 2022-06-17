Check Out This Indie Art, Craft & Vintage Fair in Boise

What do we love about Boise?

The fact that there are so many fun, unique and eclectic events happening all summer long!

We know the popular saying is “Keep Portland Weird,” but we think Boise may be ready to give them a run for their money – and we mean that in the best way possible.

What is this Indie Art, Craft & Vintage Fair?

It’s called the Summery Market, and it is a two-day outdoor fair that’s held in the Rose Garden at the Expo Idaho (the fairgrounds).

It is a handmade and vintage fair.

Over 100 vendors come together to display and sell their unique creations and collections, and there’s also live music, food and drinks to enjoy.

Their Facebook states that they “take pride in bringing together a diverse crowd of vendors every year to keep the events fresh and exciting, and an affordable marketplace for handmade goods.”

A little background information…

The Summery Market is the little sister to Wintry Market, and it is held in the warmer months.

These two markets were originally founded in 2010, but they have since grown into some of the biggest and best indie fairs around.

According to their Facebook, their markets “have been built on the foundation of the DIY spirit – empowering the artists, as well as the regional community who support them.”

These markets also don’t take any commission from its makers, so 100% of the sales goes right back into the community – to support small businesses and the local arts.

When is it happening?

Friday, June 17 from 4pm - 8pm

Saturday, June 18 from 9am - 5pm

And just a reminder: it is held outdoors, so make sure to plan accordingly. The weather is supposed to be pretty hot this weekend!

But get outside, and enjoy this unique indie fair that is unlike any other.

Ready to Discover Some Other Unique Festivals in the Boise Area This Summer? Who's ready for a summer that we will never forget?

Guess What Time It Is, Idaho? Farmer's Market Season, Babyyy Find a local farmers market near you!

Free Live Music & Yoga All Summer Long at Bogus Basin in Boise Cool off at Bogus Basin this summer, with some extremely fun and free events!

What's Cooler Than Bike Bars in Boise? BOAT TOURS on Lucky Peak! One of Boise's most popular bike bar companies just came up with a really cool idea for this summer.