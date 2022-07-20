Incredible $9 Million Private Mountain Home in Idaho is Stunning

I don’t think it’s very often these incredible mountain-top homes make their way onto the market, because wow they're super remarkable — and check out the location of this one in Ketchum👇

The home’s listing says...

“Magnificent views! This rare parcel is unique in the marketplace. The privacy is superb, and the mountain-top home is only 10 minutes from downtown Ketchum. The only large ski-in ski-out home/parcel at the #1 Ski Resort in North America. The 1992 Lodge is 5,471 square feet and is comprised of 4 bedrooms, 2 kitchens, 3.5 bathrooms, and many more features.”

Uh, yeah whoever has this home and whoever will have this home definitely "paid extra" haha! The home is currently listed at $8,950,000 and I think it's mostly for the location. This is one of the most traveled ski spots in the world!

You’re going to want to check out the pictures below of the master bedroom upstairs, the amazing views, and information about the location etc.

Keep scrolling for 30+ pictures of the property and a Scenic Countryside Home in Kuna 👇

Incredible $9 Million Private Mountain Home in Ketchum

