If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?

If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?

I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley.

So let's start with Boise:

TikToks That Would Represent Boise

Do you think these TikToks that I found would represent Boise?

Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian: 

TikToks That Would Represent Meridian

Do You Think These TicToks Would Represent Meridian Well?

Can we find out if that Amazon driver ever got his cookies?! Nampa it's your turn:

TikToks That Represent Nampa

Would You Agree These TikToks Represent Nampa?

This next TikTok is the only thing I need to know about Nampa and I'm totally okay with that! 

Let's See what's going down in Caldwell: 

TikToks That Represent Caldwell

Looking through TikToks from Caldwell I found a couple that might represent Caldwell well, but I saw some that didn't. You can find those for yourself.

Let's head South down to Kuna: 

TikToks That Would Represent Kuna

Let's look through some TikToks and see if they represent Kuna the way they should.

This drive through Kuna reminds me of Nebraska. 

Not a lot going on in Kuna, but I totally understand. Maybe there's more in Eagle?

Literally 90% of the TikToks are related to real estate. If you find any TikToks that represent your community let me know! 

Stunning $2.3 Million Eagle Home Has 5 Acres & Fabulous Mountain Views

$3.4 Million Meridian Home for Sale has the Coolest Pool Around

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: newsletter, TikTok
Categories: Entertainment, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 107.9 LITE FM