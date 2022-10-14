Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America

Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...

Cosmopolitan says, “America is full of incredible sights, both natural and manmade, but not all sights are created equal. Dive into our list of the most beautiful places in all 50 states, and you might just find the perfect spot for your next adventure.”

So, they compiled a list of the Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States, so what did they pick for the state of Idaho? Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh Wildlife Management Area

According to Cosmopolitan, “From April to June, Idaho's Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh is the epitome of a wildlife sanctuary. The Camas Creek is completely filled, a field of purple camas lilies begins to bloom, and waterfowl flock to the marshy area. Consider this spot a must-see if you enjoy birdwatching.”

Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh Wildlife Management Area is located in Hill City, less than a 2 hour drive away from Boise, and according to Wikipedia, “The Idaho Department of Fish and Game acquired the land in 1987 with the help of Ducks Unlimited and The Nature Conservancy to provide quality wetland and upland habitat for migratory and resident wildlife.”

