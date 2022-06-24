Idaho’s Monthly Bills Somehow Lower Than Other States

Life gets expensive. Rent, car payment, utilities, and let's not forget that monthly subscription service that delivers cat toys right to your front door. It can add up pretty quickly.

If you live in Idaho, however, you'll be saving a few bucks compared to most other states in the U.S.

A new study tabulated what Americans are paying (on average) on their monthly expenses, including:

Rent/Mortgage

Auto Loans

Utilities

Phone Bills

Insurance

...and other typical monthly expenses.

The average household in America is paying just over $2,000 every month on bills. In some states (we're looking at you, Hawaii) that can add up to almost half of a home's income. That keeps budgets really, really tight.

The news is a little better in the Gem State. Idaho placed 34th out of 50 when it comes to average monthly bills, with Idahoans paying around $1,770 per month on expenses. That comes out to only 36% income being spent on bills.

The cheapest state (bills-wise) is West Virginia, with Hawaii topping the list where families are paying almost three thousand dollars per month on bills. We may have it a little tough in Idaho right now with rising home costs and gas prices, but at least we're not paying Hawaii prices. Also, they don't have good street hot dogs like we do (we're assuming).

