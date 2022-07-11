Idaho’s Covid Numbers Are Going Up. Should You Worry?

2022 in some ways feels like a dumpster fire. Political unrest, rising prices on everything, and we have to wait over a year for the final season of Stranger Things. Losing Barb was bad enough (ancient spoiler alert), but this just feels like pure torture.

At least we've spent the year actually going outside, being with other humans, and not having to wear masks 24/7, right? If the numbers we're about to share stay on their current trajectory, that may no longer be the case.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has the unfortunate duty of reporting current Covid numbers, and we're imaging things aren't fun at their office at the moment. According to the IDHW, a positivity rate of around 5% is considered the benchmark to keep Covid in check and keep people healthy in Idaho. Again, that's where we'd like to be.

As of two weeks ago, Idaho's positivity rate for COVID-19 is almost 15%, three times higher than the benchmark set, and a 2% from just one week prior. It doesn't take a math wiz to figure out that if numbers continue going up, we're going to be in deep doo-doo.

How are you handling Covid in 2022? Are you still social distancing when you're out in public? Staying indoors and away from any other humans? Still doing a mask when you leave the house? Let's connect on Facebook and see how Covid is for you and your family in 2022, because these numbers are honestly making us a little uneasy.

Stay safe!