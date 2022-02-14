Idahoans Who Purchased Gas at Albertsons Could See Refund

If you were to pick one of the "hottest" of all "hot button issues" here in Idaho, by far, the cost of fuel for our vehicles would have to be up there. Nationwide, Idaho has been a leader in the cost of fuel and in an area with limited public transportation and heavy commutes--Idahoans aren't having it!

But what if we told you that if you filled up at a popular gas destination, you could possibly get a little money back? It's true and it could be happening.

It's called a "Class Action Lawsuit" and while it seems like many never think they are real--they truly are legitimate. All sorts of major brands like Red Bull or Wells Fargo have been through them and if you file a claim as having been impacted by the alleged lawsuit-- you will often receive a "slice of the pie".

If you've purchased gas at Albertsons here in the Treasure Valley or beyond--it's time to see if you can get a slice of the pie, too.

There is a full blown $20 million on the line and no--as wishful as we all are for a check--that big chunk of change isn't going to any of us. The massive payment will be split between legal fees, law firms and finally, you--the consumer.

According to the class action FAQ page, you could receive up to an estimated $36 and for many, that's a tank of gas!

If you would like to learn more and see if you qualify to make your claim, click HERE.

We should note that you will have to have purchased fuel at these locations between September 12, 2017 and February 26, 2019 to qualify.

To submit your claim, click HERE.

