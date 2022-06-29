How Are Idahoans Reacting to the Recent Decision on Roe v. Wade?

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade this past weekend, we have learned that Idahoans will likely lose their constitutional right to seek out an abortion within the next couple of months.

To understand what exactly that means for Idahoans, click here.

But essentially, this means that abortions within the state of Idaho will soon be illegal, barring the pregnancy is not due to rape, incest or fatal harm to the mother.

How are Idahoans reacting to this news?

While some are apparently pleased by this recent ruling, many people are positively outraged and sickened.

Immediately following the announcement of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, protests lined the streets of downtown Boise and citizens rallied to show their support for pro-choice.

What are Idahoans saying? How are they feeling?

People are terrified, horrified and absolutely infuriated – simply read these reactions for yourself.

These are dark, scary and unsure times in America right now, and particularly in a state like Idaho where abortion may be illegal sometime within the next two months.

And it leaves one to wonder: what’s going to happen next?

