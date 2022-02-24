The City of Boise has a goal for the whole city to be powered by clean energy by 2035 and to reach carbon neutrality for the community by 2050. They have been taking steps for years to continue to lead the country in sustainability.

The Gem state is doing a lot behind the scenes to be resourceful and smart about utilizing natural recourses. According to a report by Zippia.com, Idaho ranks as the least wasteful state in the country.

Here are a few things that got Idaho such a pat on the back award. As it turns out, "Idaho residents throw away the least amount of garbage each year compared to other states. By cutting back on the amount of waste hitting landfills, Idaho has achieved one of the lowest rates of landfill gas emissions in the country."

Across the state we have a thriving wind-power industry and Idaho is also one of only six states with commercial geothermal electricity. I was bale to do a tour of one of the underground tunnels in downtown Boise and saw the geothermal hub and map.

Underground Tunnel Geothermal, Photo by Nikki West

Geothermal power plants are able to create energy using water and heat that comes from dry steam wells or from hot-water wells. The steam then powers a turbine that generates electricity. Idaho also utilize hydroelectric power from rivers and dams. Idaho Power has pledged to use 100 percent clean energy by 2045.

Underground Tunnel Geothermal Map, photo by Nikki West

Idaho has a strong commitment to recycling but has adjusted how it does it's recycling programs based on the location and needs of the area. Rural areas utilize drop-off recycling centers to cut costs, while cities use curbside pickup. These customized recycling programs make it easier for residents to cut waste and spending.

