Idaho Vandal Fans Hilariously Crash National Sports Broadcast
The Idaho Vandals may not win many games when it comes to basketball, football, or any sport, really. But there's one thing that you can say about them that most fanbases cannot claim: Idaho Vandal fans and alumni are going to "fly the colors" and be loud and proud no matter what the situation is. The loyalty that is fostered up in Moscow, Idaho, is real!
Recently, a nationally televised Idaho Vandal basketball game featured some loyal fans that were celebrating something special: a championship!
No, the Idaho Vandals didn't have a championship to celebrate but these fans certainly did!
But they also made it in with their uniforms on! Talk about a victory lap that stole the show!
Of course it didn't take long for viewers to take to social media to highlight the co-ed softball champions--we're totally here for it!
This isn't the first time that a sporting event with Idaho ties has taken center stage on national TV--accidentally. Remember that time Fresno State got in a brawl with themselves during Boise State's visit?
Brawl at Fresno State Goes Viral
Total Brawl Breaks Out in Nampa McDonald's