The hardworking advocates at Reclaim Idaho are at it again. The group that has never met a petition drive they didn't like recently submitted a petition with over 100,000 signatures demanding the state consider the Quality for Education Act.

If the group has successfully collected the 100,000 certified signatures, the initiative will be placed on the November ballot leaving it up to the voters to decide. Reclaim Idaho is not a one-issue organization. Four years ago, they lobbied, collected enough signatures to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot, and passed it.

If passed, Idahoans will be paying more in taxes. The act would raise the tax rate for Idaho businesses from 6.5% to 8%. If you're making over $250,000, you'll pay an additional 4.5, and couples making over $500,000 per year. That figure is misleading as most Idaho businesses are family-owned and could be hit with the education tax and spend double whammy.

Idaho Education Crisis Continues

Proponents of the measure cite the usual statistics of Idaho being last or near last in test scores and teacher pay. During the previous legislative session, the governor and the legislature both allocated more money for teacher pay and increased benefits for Idaho educators.

Allocated money is a hot-buttoned issue for Idaho education advocates. As we reported here, school superintendents are overly compensated compared to teachers. The state continues to lose teachers, as we've documented here.

What is the Solution?

The airwaves in the fall will be filled with ads in favor and against the Quality for Education Act. The sad reality for Idaho parents and teachers is that Idaho's education challenges will continue until both sides decide to work on classroom results. All Idahoans deserve the very best performance from our public school system.

