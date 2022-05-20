Idaho Reacts to Brad Little Winning the Election This Week

This Tuesday, Idahoans all over the state voted for candidates in the primary election for governor.

As you are probably aware, Brad Little won Idaho’s 2022 GOP, triumphing over far-right Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

McGeachin was endorsed by Trump, yet she lost by 20.4 percentage points.

According to the Idaho Statesman, this is the “largest margin of defeat for a candidate with a former president’s backing.”

How are Idahoans reacting?

Although many locals have expressed contempt for Little over the years, the overwhelming majority of Idahoans came together this week and agreed on one thing:

We did NOT want McGeachin for Governor, or her radical right-wing ideals.

[Cue: photograph of her holding a gun and bible, with an American flag.]

So, how did everyone react when Little won this race a few days ago?

They did what they do best – they turned to Twitter and hilariously expressed their blunt and honest feelings.

Continue reading to see some of our favorite reactions:

America's Most Popular Governors An entire survey was put together asking registered voters in each state to vote whether they approve or disapprove of their governor's performance. How do you think Brad Little and the State of Idaho stacked up nationally?

The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Idaho May Shock You Idaho seems like a safe place to live... but these cities are significantly more dangerous.

Boise's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

The Safest Towns in Idaho in 2021 SafeWise is back with their 2021 Safest Cities reports. How did the Treasure Valley stack up when it came to the rankings that accounted for population, income, violent crime and property crime rates? Here's a look at the Top 10 safest cities and where our area ranked in the entire study.

How Safe is Idaho Compared to the Rest of the Country? Is Idaho actually a safe place to live?

10 Unique Things That Shock People After Moving to Boise Boise seems so normal to those of us who have lived here forever... For everyone else? Not so much.