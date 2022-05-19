Idaho Just Set A Record! (For Highest Gas Price)

It's not bad enough that rent and mortgage rates are skyrocketing.

It's not bad enough that traffic is increasing, which means more money spent maintaining your vehicle.

It's not bad enough that a two-pack of Sriracha now costs $12.85.

Nope. We had to add a little sprinkle of grief on top of this mountain...in the form of higher gas prices.

Idaho, and America as a whole, have set records (again) for the price of a gallon of gas, and it's not pretty. Currently, the average cost of gasoline in Idaho is $4.57 per gallon, which is 14 cents higher than it was a week ago. That may not seem like a big increase, but it adds up when you're putting plenty of gallons into your vehicle.

It's actually worse in other states. Six states across the country are now paying over $5.00 for a gallon of gas, and in California, it's over six dollars. It's bad out there.

Why? Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho's public affairs director, has some insight:

The fact that (Idaho and the U.S. are) tied today isn’t an indication that things are improving in the Gem State – rather, it’s a sign of how awful things are getting everywhere. If the current trend continues, some drivers will have to make some really hard choices about how to budget for expensive fuel and still pull off a family road trip this spring and summer.

How are gas prices shaping up in your neighborhood? Let us know on Facebook so we can nail down the cheapest prices.