Idaho Joins a Massive Multi-State Lawsuit Against Google

Google goes in and out of being the focus of reticule for an abundance of reasons from privacy or lack there of, to monopolizing and gouging prices. Now states are taking a stand against the tech giant for not playing fair.

Idaho makes the 36th state to officially enter into the major lawsuit that hopes to knock the Google giant down a bit. So what is the lawsuit for exactly, well there are a few but mostly... Monopolizing and gouging prices unfairly for apps when there are not other options.

According to Idaho Capitol Sun, "The states claim Google paid off competitors and used contracts to create a monopoly for its app store on Android phones and Google Billing. In response to the lawsuit, Google said in a blog post that the challenge comes from a few major app developers that want preferential treatment. “Android and Google Play provide openness and choice that platforms simply don’t,” Google wrote, according to Reuters."

This has been a battle already for a few years as the lawsuits came out of September 2019 investigations. Taking down a beast like google will not be easy. Now with 36 states involved it is like google against most of the country.

Do these giant Google lawsuits ever work out? Well funny you should ask. "Illinois residents are eligible to receive part of a $100 million class-action settlement involving another tech giant. (Google) As with the class-action complaint against Snapchat, Google was accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act regarding its use of a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app." - News.Law

