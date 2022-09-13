Idaho Governor Brad Little Wants to End Student Loan Forgiveness

Idaho's Governor Brad Little isn't the most popular man on the internet today, after releasing a statement that does not support President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness.

As we shared with you just weeks ago, many Idahoans and Boise residents in particular found themselves surprised and extremely happy that they may actually receive some long-discussed student loan forgiveness. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden promised this forgiveness and many thought he may go back on that promise but now, many Americans (Idahoans included) could see up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

No deed goes unchallenged in American politics, however, and now Idaho's Governor is speaking out. Don't get too excited about that financial assistance, Idaho.

In a statement released by Brad Little on Twitter, he said:

At this point, there is nothing in place stopping President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan.

We will continue to keep you posted on any developments that may impact Idahoans. If you would like to learn more about the forgiveness, click HERE.

