Idaho is full of incredible loving, kind and giving people. This week is a great time to show off all that Idaho is made of and the positive impacts that people can make in others lives. Idaho Gives is put together by the Idaho Nonprofit Center and powered by ICCU. From May 2nd through May 5th it this program is designed to share information to Idahoans about the incredible gem state non profit organizations and encourage donations.

When talking about Idaho Gives, Meridian Mayor Simison said, "One of the many great things about Meridian is how our community members are dedicated to helping those around them. Whether it is donating time and talents to local service organizations, helping a neighbor in need, or so many other ways of getting involved, you will often see our residents on the front lines. While many can give time and talents, there is also another need organizations have, and that is treasure."

The Idaho Gives website has 516 organizations and in day 1 already over $850,000 in statewide donations. Follow the link here and learn more about worthy Idaho non-profits and how you can help with their efforts to make the state better. The Organization makes it fun with over a dozen chances at winning prizes during this week.



Here are the top 10 with the most donations so far:

1. Ponderosa Center $54,500

2. Idaho Conservation League $30,176

3. Advocates for the West $26,150

4. Boise Bicycle Project $26,086

5. Payette Land Trust $24,469

6. The Idaho Foodbank $24,095

7. City of Good $18,135

8. The Peregrine Fund--World Center for Birds of Prey $14,891

9. Idaho Humane Society $14,623

10. The Boise Farmers Market $12,888

