Get Rid Of These 25 Idaho Pests With The Right Kind Of Animal Pee

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley is home to many animals. Most of these animals aren't harmful to humans, and the ones that are typically don't hurt humans unless they feel threatened. But many of these animals that we know aren't harmful to us can be detrimental to pets, children, gardens, or our yards.

Fortunately, there is a solution for almost every animal or pest issue that you could come across in Idaho with one straightforward solution: animal pee.

Yes, animal pee is becoming one of the most popular online items. Animal urine earns nearly $200,000 per month on Amazon alone. That's big money, and it's easy to see why you should have some in your house.

Amazon Amazon loading...

The urine of Coyotes, Foxes, Bobcats, Wolves, Mountain Lions, and Bears is the most popular and works wonders for many issues. This urine is collected easily at zoos and animal refuges. The animals pee on the floors of these facilities, draining into a large container. Those containers are sold to retailers, who refine the urine and sell it online.

Unlike the chemicals you buy to keep pests away, animal pee has a long shelf life. It's good for around two years. Because it's all-natural, you don't have to worry about it around your pets or kids unless they have a specific allergy to the animal. People use the stuff inside and outside of their homes. Some people even use it in their cars! Whether you use it to keep pests away, guests away, or as a gift, you'd be surprised what kind of power animal pee can give you. You just need to know what pee gets rid of what pest. Fortunately, we've created a handy guide for you.