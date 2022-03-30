Expert Says Humans Could Live Longer by Uploading Their Brains to the Metaverse

Many people dream about the possibility of living forever.

Watching their kids grow up and achieve their dreams alongside their grandchildren has only been wishful thinking, but thanks to the metaverse it could soon be a reality.

Russian billionaire Dmitry Itskov believes due to new AI and metaverse technologies, humans are on the cusp of living longer lives.

Itskov is part of the 2045 Initiative, which aims to "eliminate aging and even death." He believes we can potentially upload ours brains to the metaverse and "live for over 150 years," according to the Daily Star.

The technology argues that by 2045, humans will be able to leave their physical bodies and be uploaded into new ones thanks to the web.

Markus Spiske via Unsplash Markus Spiske via Unsplash loading...

According to the 2045 Initative's manifesto, Itskov told Daily Star that "people will make independent decisions about the extension of their lives and the possibilities for personal development in a new body after the resources of the biological body have been exhausted."

The concept, called mind-uploading, envisions people making digital copies of their brains that could live in cyberspace.

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's company Neuralink has been researching brain-computer interfaces which could be the future of whole-brain uploading.

Self-described futurist Tom Cheesewright backs up Itskov's bold claims and believes the technology could one day let humans "input our consciousness" into AI and VR robots, but will take some time to achieve, according to Daily Star.

"Ultimately I think it is possible," he explained. "You'd have to download the software of your whole body and recreate that in a way the brain feels is plausible. Replicating that inside a machine is an enormously complex proposition we're a very long way from achieving."