Here’s How To Stay On TV’s Yellowstone Ranch, Just 6 Hours From Boise

It's finally here! Idahoans have patiently awaited the Season 5 premiere of the Paramount Network's hit Yellowstone. Sure, we've had the prequel series 1883, but nothing is better than seeing Kevin Costner play the hero... or the villain. After four full seasons, I still root for this guy, even though he's not good.

We all see some of ourselves in the drama's characters, whether we want to or not. If you really see yourself as one of the show's characters, there's no better place for you than the actual ranch you see on television. The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is actually the Chief Joseph Ranch in real life. It's located in Darby, Montana, about a six-hour drive from Boise.

You can visit the Chief Joseph Ranch, the perfect escape for a big Yellowstone fan. You can stay on the property and feel like a Dutton, but it won't be the same experience you see on TV. For example, you can't stay in the lodge. Instead, you have your choice of Lee or Rip's cabin. You won't be called for dinner. You have to make your own. You can bring your kids and your horse, but not your pets. You won't be picked up at the airport by Rip or anyone else. You'll either need to drive there or rent a car.

The cost of staying at the ranch is costly. You'll spend $1200 per night for Lee's cabin or $1500 for Rip's. You can have up to four guests to split the cost with you, but there is a minimum stay of three nights. So the least you'll spend on lodging is $3600 or $900 per guest if you split it four ways. In addition to your stay on the ranch, you'll be able to tour the property. Unfortunately, they are no longer accepting reservations for 2022. 2023 reservations will be made available once they have a filming schedule. No, there are no guests during filming.

Getting a hold of the ranch to stay there can be challenging. They only sometimes answer their phone, and the voicemail wasn't accepting messages when I called. The official website doesn't allow you to make reservations either.

If you visit the property without staying there, you can take a picture from the gate, but that's as close as you'll get. So the only way to see where the Duttons call home is to pay to stay.

I was able to make contact with some people that actually stayed there, and they were willing to share their photos. See them below.

