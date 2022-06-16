How Many Dinosaur Fossils Do You Think Have Been Found in Idaho?

So, apparently finding dinosaur fossils in Idaho is a thing... and it pays millions! What the heck have I been doing with my life?!

After learning this, and also with the Jurassic World Live Tour visiting Boise (keep scrolling for amazing pictures of what that looks like by the way), I’m sure many of us have had dinosaurs on our minds recently.

At least I have, and I can’t help but wonder, what are my odds?

How many dinosaur fossils have actually been found in Idaho?

Fortunately for us, there’s some new information compiled by Stacker that tells us how many dinosaur fossils have been found in Idaho, at least the ones that have been reported to the Paleobiology Database (PTBD).

To find out how many dinosaur fossils have been found in Idaho, Stacker first, “consulted the Paleobiology Database, a non-profit public resource that brings together fossil records from research institutions around the world. Data is current as of May 2022.” Then they, “pulled all records labeled “Dinosauria” (the dinosaur clade) and sorted them by state.”

Here’s what they found for Idaho:

- Total fossils recorded in PBDB: 72 - Genus with the most fossils: Dinosauria (6 fossils) - Time period with the most fossils: Cenomanian (29 fossils)

You learn something new every day, but apparently Idaho used to also be completely submerged underwater, and Stacker says, “It wasn’t until the Cenozoic period that Idaho emerged from underwater, and conditions were right to preserve fossils.”

Keep scrolling for this Summer's lineup of Regal movies, outdoor movie schedules for Kuna, Meridian, and Nampa, and a bunch of family-friendly activities in the Boise area 👇

Preview Jurassic World Live Tour Before It Comes to Boise Boise will get a chance to return to Isla Nublar thanks to Jurassic World Live Tour! Learn more about the show HERE and check out what dinosaur lovers of all ages can expect!

Regal Movie Summer Express Schedule 2022 Regal Edwards, Regal Nampa Gateway and Regal Nampa Spectrum are taking part in Regal's "Summer Movie Express" program which offers $2 family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during summer break. Here's a look at what's playing at this year! For more on the program, click HERE

26 Family Fun Boise Area Activities from A-to-Z Of course, we only recommend doing "V" with your adult children!

Kuna Announces Movies on the Greenbelt Schedule for 2022

Meridian Sparklight Movie Night Schedule 2022 Sparklight Movie Night happens on Fridays, June 10 - August 19. Movies start at dusk, but the screen is set up as early as 7 p.m. if you want to bring your blankets and low back chairs to claim a spot. While you wait for the movie to begin, the kids can play in Settlers Park's Sound Garden, cool off in the Splash Pad or grab some snacks from their concession stand.