How is Idaho NOT on This List of Beautiful Winter Photos?

I’m so happy it’s Spring now — I imagine most of us are — so I apologize for bringing up Winter again 😂

But I gotta say, I was a little upset when I stumbled onto this list of beautiful Winter scenes and noticed that Idaho isn't on the list … but California is!

How is this possible?!

The list was published recently to showcase beautiful Winter photos and destinations around the world from this last year (2021), and their description says...

"Whether shrouded in snow, dripping with icicles, or speckled with frost, some destinations truly come to life when temperatures plummet. It may be spring, but these photographs show off some of the world's most beautiful winter scenes, from charming little villages to spectacular frozen lakes and soaring snow-capped peaks.”

This sounds like it was made for Idaho, as there are so many beautiful spots with all of those things: icicles, speckled frost, and the coolest small towns, frozen lakes, and snow-capped peaks! (Send us pictures if you have any!)

Not only did Idaho not make the list, but California did! The list features El Capitan, Yosemite National Park in California as being one of the most beautiful Winter scenes in the world.

As for beautiful Winter scenes near Idaho, (the ones that actually made this list), there were four places. Here are the scenes (closest to Idaho) that made the list:

Midway, UT

Midway, UT

Grand Teton National Park, WY

Grand Teton National Park, WY

Bryce Canyon, UT

Bryce Canyon, UT

Whitefish, MT

Whitefish, MT

