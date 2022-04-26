How In The Hell Did An Idaho Man Set A World Record With THIS

It's a great way to get famous really fast.

It could also kill you.

But that didn't stop Idahoan David Rush from setting a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records!

A little back story. Mr. Rush has broken more than 200 records, and it's not just a coincidence. He's trying to bring more attention to supporting STEM education, and he's definitely got some eyeballs on him.

In 2016, Rush set the record for the longest duration balancing a chainsaw on the chin. Yes, that's a real thing, and yes he really did it. For just over three minutes.

In 2017 his record was broken, and Rush got right back to work setting a new record at ten minutes. Then, it happened again.

This time, it looks like the record-holder isn't holding back.

Yes, if you watched the entire thing (you savage), you'll see that David set yet another record, this time balancing the power tool on his chin for just shy of thirty-eight minutes. That's (almost) enough time to watch an entire episode of RuPaul's Drag Race! Phew, that's a long time.

Rush said he was planning on setting an even longer record, but had to throw in the towel:

I was focused and could have even gone a little longer but I backed into the fireplace with my legs and couldn't keep my chin in the chainsaw.

If you're reading and thinking "Gee, I want to get into the Guinness Book of World Records!" Well, they've made it really easy!

You can get more information on how to submit a record-setting attempt here.