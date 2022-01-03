Very few people could attempt to describe how Boise State arrived on the college football scene with their defeat of perennial power Oklahoma sixteen years ago. The city of Boise has grown along with the state as a magnet to folks from all over the country. I remember my first year in Boise when every Wal Mart store would have their big-screen televisions replaying BSU's upset of the Sooners.

Unlike Cincinnati and many others who choke when they get on the big state, the Broncos delivered stunning the Sooners with a daring two-point play that reverberates throughout college football today.

"

Boise State’s stunning 43–42 win proved that the little guys could compete, and it paved the road to the College Football Playoff. Ten years later, SI caught up with many of those Broncos, who feel that their win wasn’t that surprising … if you had been paying attention."

Although it's been fifteen years, how many times have you seen Boise State Running Back Ian Johnson fresh of the go-ahead score drop to one knee and propose to his girlfriend and head Boise State Cheerleader Chrissy Popadics? The proposal made international news at that time. You see how the couple remembered that moment after ten years courtesy of ESPN.

A much younger and unproven Chris Petersen began his career as a head coach. He would win the Bear Bryant Award, the award for the best coach in college football, several times before retiring from coaching. The rather reclusive Petersen is now one of the top analysts for Fox Sports.

The Broncos have gone on to win their share of big games. They came very close to playing for the national championship in 2010 when the team was ranked the second-best team in the country. The team was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and ESPN's College Gameday hosted their pregame broadcast on the Blue. Amazing accomplishments considering the Broncos began as a junior college.

There will be other epic games, but can there ever be a game that is still as indescribable as the 2007 Fiesta Bowl?

