‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed For Second Season at HBO

Well, I guess the story of House of the Dragon isn’t going to resolve neatly after this first batch of episodes...

Days after the first season of the Game of Thrones premiered to what HBO described as its largest series premiere in the channel’s entire history, with 9.986 million viewers on both cable and HBO Max streaming, it has officially renewed the show for a second season. In a press release announcing Season 2, the company notes that a few days later “the first episode has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S.”

Here was HBO’s official statement on the news:

We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.

The series, based on the books by George R.R. Martin, is the first TV spinoff from HBO’s hugely popular Game of Thrones television series; it’s set about 200 years prior to the events chronicled on the earlier Game of Thrones show. Season 1 of the show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans — although there’s no guarantee all or any of their character will survive through Season 2.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

