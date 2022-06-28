The New ‘True Detective’ Cast Is Jodie Foster and Kali Reis

True Detective never quite recaptured the magic (not to mention the enormous hype) of its first season on HBO, the one with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey that basically launched the McConaissance. The subsequent seasons got a lot of press, but they didn’t generate the same level of conversation or ratings.

But each True Detective is its own separate story, meaning new viewers could come in at any time. So perhaps they will be intrigued by this fourth season’s cast: Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, the professional boxer and actress.

This new season also gets a new subtitle. Now it’s True Detective: Night Country. HBO announced today they had officially ordered a season of Night Country, and revealed the synopsis for the show, which will be shot in Iceland:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

While True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto was the primary writer on the first three seasons of the show. Night Country on the other hand, comes from writer/director/showrunner Issa López. Her previous work includes the Spanish-language horror film Tigers Are Not Afraid.

Between the showrunner and the cast, it’s a decidedly more female-oriented spin on the True Detective concept. Whether it reclaims the popularity of the first season remains to be seen. But it’s definitely a cool concept for a murder mystery.

(Oh jeez, pun not intended.)

