Everything New on HBO Max in August
The return of Game of Thrones finally happens in August on HBO Max with the premiere of House of the Dragon. The prequel series, set about 200 years before the events of the main show, chronicles a civil war within the House Targaryen and stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke.
That‘s certainly the biggest title coming to HBO Max in August, but it’s far from the only one. We’ll also get new seasons of House of Ho and Sweet Life: Los Angeles, and a new season of Hard Knocks focused on the Detroit Lions. Plus, you’ll get your chance to watch extended editions of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, The Possession, and Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. Yes, the full and extended version of the Garfield sequel will finally be available to stream. Finally, we don’t need to watch that neutered Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties cut anymore.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in August 2022.
August 1:
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
Amy, 2015 (HBO)
Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
Belle, 2013 (HBO)
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
Charlie's Angels, 2000
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Damien: Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
Days of Being Wild, 1990
DC Showcases Short: Constantine - The House of Mystery, 2022
Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
Gaslight, 1944
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
Late August, Early September, 1998
Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Little Women, 1994
Locke, 2013 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past, 1947
Remember, 2016 (HBO)
Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
The Blood of a Poet, 1932
The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
The Devil's Backbone, 2001
The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
Whiplash, 2014
August 3:
Belle, 2021
August 4:
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
August 5:
Belfast, 2021 (HBO)
Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)
August 7:
The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special
August 9:
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)
August 13:
The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 21:
American Sniper, 2014
House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 24:
Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 25:
House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version
August 26:
Victor and Valentino, Season 3C
Wolf, 2021 (HBO)