Hospitalizations in Idaho Are On the Rise Due to This Tragedy

It is no secret that we love our dogs here in Idaho – many of our parks, trails and homes are filled with these lovable companions.

However, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) just released some extremely alarming facts that locals should absolutely be aware of:

Injuries from dog bites are increasing in Idaho, especially among children.

According to the DHW, most years there are usually about 20 hospitalizations for dog bite injuries.

However, in the year 2020, there were 46. This is more than double the average number.

Why is this a serious problem?

As the DHW explains, “dog bite injuries can be severe and may cause mental, emotional and physical trauma.”

In the past four years, dog bites have caused…

More than 165 fractures

40 partial or complete amputations

10 detached earlobes or lips

Risk of bacterial infection or rabies

BE AWARE – it can happen anywhere

Dog bites are more common in the summertime, but any dog may lash out or bite if they feel threatened.

1 in 5 dog bites are from a family dog

3 out of 10 hospital visits are for children 4 and under

100+ emergency visits each year are due to breaking up dog fights

90+ emergency room visits are due to stray or unfamiliar dogs

65 infections occur each year because of delayed medical care after a dog bite

Take caution when dealing with unfamiliar dogs, read your animal’s body language, try to stop dog fights before they happen and if you are bitten by a dog, seek medical care as soon as possible.

For more information on how to protect yourself, your family and your pets, click here.

Turns Out, Treasure Valley Locals Are Super Against Dog Parks We asked local residents which dog parks they love to frequent, but as it turns out, many people are extremely opposed to them.

Attention Idahoans: These 22 Food Items Are Toxic For Your Dogs These common household items are not safe to feed to your pets.

In Idaho, If You Find a Dog Alone in A Hot Car, Do THIS Learn what to do in these situations, so you don't panic when it happens AND so you're legally covered.