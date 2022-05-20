With the recent governor elections in Idaho, it got us thinking:

How much does Gov. Brad Little make each year?

And more importantly, how does that salary compare to other state employees?

What is Brad Little’s salary?

Little currently has a salary of $138,302, although this may increase next year to $151,400.

According to the Council of State Governments, compared to the other governors across the United States, this salary ranks 29th.

How many public officials in Idaho make more money than Little?

One might assume that the governor would have one of the higher salaries among state employees.

However, there are currently more than 400 public officials that have a higher salary than Little.

This number has grown steadily over the years and includes a variety of different occupations, such as agency heads, Supreme Court Justices and doctors.

But the truly surprising fact is that many of the top earners are actually found at Idaho universities.

Who are the top earners?

Continue reading to discover who the Top 10 highest paid state employees are, from all funds.

This list may very well shock you.

The Top 10 Highest Paid Public Officials in Idaho May Shock You Which state employees have the highest salaries?

America's Most Popular Governors An entire survey was put together asking registered voters in each state to vote whether they approve or disapprove of their governor's performance. How do you think Brad Little and the State of Idaho stacked up nationally?

This Common Idaho Job is One of the Most Dangerous in the World This is a bit alarming: these jobs are significantly more hazardous than most occupations.

How Safe is Idaho Compared to the Rest of the Country? Is Idaho actually a safe place to live?

Idaho's Highest Growth Areas The Gem State is exploding, and these spots are experiencing the fastest increase in population.