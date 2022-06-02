In Idaho there are more trucks than cars. I don’t know that for sure, but I feel like that’s gotta be the case!

Right? I can't be the only one who thinks that.

I’m just gonna go ahead and say that’s a fact. Wouldn’t you agree there are more trucks on the road than cars? Trust me, try counting em’ next time you’re on the road and you’ll be amazed how many more trucks there are than cars.

Anyway, the simple “fact” that there are more trucks in Idaho than cars always has me wondering what trucks are the most popular. I’ve done a lot of research and many reputable sites have the studies/numbers for 2021 displaying the top 5 most popular trucks in Idaho.

And it turns out, trucks in general are the most popular in almost every state actually, and I guess it isn’t even a competition — first place for most popular always goes to the Ford F-150. The only post I’ve been able to find that says otherwise is this one by Edmunds. They claim Idaho’s most popular vehicle is the Ram 1500/2500/3500... I guess that’s where the infamous Ford vs Ram debate comes from.

But I wanted to also ask you and get your feedback, sure enough, your answers are synonymous with the studies done by the professionals. Here are the Top 5 Most Popular Trucks in Idaho according to you :)

Here are the Top 5 Most Popular Trucks in Idaho (Are You Driving One of These?)

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Idaho According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's most recent "Hot Wheels" auto theft report, these were the 10 vehicles that thieves helped themselves to the most in Idaho.

LOOK: Seven Amazing Cars You Can Rent Tonight In Boise