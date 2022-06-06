Hail, Flooding and Tornadoes: What is With Idaho’s Weather?!

Alright Idaho, we’ve got the same question as this local resident:

What the heck is going on with the weather these days, particularly on the weekends?!

We’ve got hail storms in June:

And FUNNEL CLOUDS?!

As in, tornado clouds?

As in, run for cover, a tornado may touch the ground in Idaho? What!

Rain has been absolutely POURING.

Including intense thunderstorms, lightning and flooding around the valley.

But you have to admit, the beautiful rainbows that came out after (and between) the storms were absolutely breathtaking.

Plus, the Treasure Valley can really use the precipitation!

However, we’re really ready to see some warm, sunny days.

Let's get it together, Idaho.

