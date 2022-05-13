Go Camping, Golfing, Fishing and Picnicking on Idaho’s Islands

You may have heard of a few Idaho Islands but did you know the gem state has 125 Islands?! The only one in Ada County is Eagle Island which is full of fun things to do but also doesn't seem much like an island. Some of the ones in other parts of the state are full blown incredible islands worth exploring.

We will start with Coeur d’Alene. There are a few Bureau of Land Management Islands along the western shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. They are pretty secluded so getting to them may be tricky if you don't own a boat. It's going to be a LONG paddleboard journey for me. There are even 'floating outhouses' that is all you get for amenities though so be prepared to pack all of your trash to take with you. More than worth it for the waterfront views and distance from the hustle and bustle.

Also in Coeur d’Alene is Mica Bay Boater Park this is a little less secluded and in such has more amenities. At Windy Bay, you'll find 14 tent camping sites, 7 mooring docks, and more floating outhouses.

Kalispell Island is the largest island on Priest Lake and has over 50 beautiful campsites and impeccable 360 degree views. Another camping island on Priest Lake, near the south end is Bartoo Island. Day use areas and large camping areas are available.

The Coeur D’Alene Resort Golf Course is known to golfers around the world for its famous 14th Hole: The Floating Green. The floating green is unlike any other hole on any other golf course because it's actually floating in the water and even moves and changes up its distance from the tee. It's the first and only island golf green in the world that does that.

Scroll to check out more Islands and click here to get a list of all 125 Idaho Islands and where they are in the state.

3 of Idaho's Most Beautiful Islands

