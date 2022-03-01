The Iconic Gillette Logo Has a Hidden Meaning — Can You Spot It?

Branding is important for any company.

Corporations spend gobs of money each year perfecting their image, and their logo in particular is extremely vital in creating a familiarity with shoppers as they peruse the aisles of their favorite stores.

Gillette is famous for its shaving products, as well as for its cutting edge logo.

The American brand was founded by entrepreneur King .C Gillette. Over the decades, the company's logo has undergone a few makeovers since its launch in 1901.

The original logo featured an arrow that pierced through the letters. In 1974, the company made the letters bigger — a design that remains today.

In 2009, designers redesigned the "i" and removed the round dot and added an asymmetrically cut square, according to Logos World.

The smooth cut in the letter "i" is mean to emphasize the "impeccable sharpness" of its razors, according to the site.

An "accidental" notch was also made in the lower right part of the letter "G," which is reportedly supposed to emulate what "happens when you accidentally cut your fingertip with a well-sharpened razor."

The razor company is currently owned by consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble.

Gillette isn't the only company that includes a hidden message in their logo.

Ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins — founded in 1945 by Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins in Glendale, Calif. — is known for its seemingly limitless flavors of ice cream, 31 to be exact.

The number can be spotted by eagle-eyed consumers hidden in the giant pink and blue "B" and "R" of their logo.

Carol Austin, VP of marketing for Baskin-Robbins, told CNBC the logo is “meant to convey the fun and energy of the Baskin-Robbins brand."

"The 31 stands for our belief that our guests should have the opportunity to explore a fun, new ice cream flavor every day of the month," Austin continued. The logo appeared in 2005 as part of a brand refresh.