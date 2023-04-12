Tiny Garden City Made Big Money In Speeding Tickets Last Year

We all know that speed traps exist throughout the Treasure Valley. Some parts of town have more than others. We all know the ones on our way to work and other commonly traveled routes, but one Treasure Valley city makes more on speeding tickets than you might expect.

You would expect Boise, Meridian, or Nampa to be raking in the speeding ticket revenue. Still, one of the smaller cities in the Treasure Valley is making seemingly more than its fair share of the area's speeding ticket revenue. According to an article by the Idaho Press, Garden City made over $67,000 in speeding ticket revenue in 2021. That's more than both Meridian and Eagle, who have more residents.

The following year, the number dropped by roughly $10,000 but made nearly as much as the larger Meridian. Still, Garden City speeding revenue is nothing compared to Boise, which brought in $147,000 last year.

Garden City numbers are high considering the size of the city and its population. They insist they aren't going out of their way to write more tickets. Their city does have Chinden Boulevard, which is notorious for speeding. Drivers see three lanes of open road in each direction and assume that the speed limit is 45 or more. Admittedly when doing the legal speed limit of 35, it feels like you're crawling.

Chinden has also become synonymous with speed traps and is the road responsible for most of the speeding ticket revenue that Garden City enjoys.

There are several known speed traps throughout the Treasure Valley. The speeding ticket revenue is just mathematical proof that when driving on Chinden Boulevard, you need to check your speedometer.

