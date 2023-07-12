The Treasure Valley has some very serious street names. Broadway, Capitol, University, and Federal, just to name a few. We also have some ridiculous street names like Chicken Dinner Road. Having such diversity in our street names makes for some interesting combinations.

Some of our newer subdivisions have gotten very creative with the names of their streets. In Meridian, Paramount's streets are all named for the Hollywood elite like Cagney, Duvall, Keaton, Peck, Redgrave, Berrymore, Bacall, and Gable.

In Kuna, there is a subdivision with streets named for characters from the HBO hit Game of Thrones: Sansa, Declan, Rickon, Arya, and Minerva. Another has names of apples like Granny Smith, Green Apple, Royal Gala, Fuji, and McIntosh, named for the McIntosh Apple or the Apple McIntosh. Either way, we like it.

An older subdivision in the area has Camelot-themed streets: King Arthur Drive, Guinevere, Sussex, Tudor, and Lancelot.

These creative street names combine for some funny intersections. We may not have the level of hysterical intersections of Bakersfield, California, where there is a corner of Inyo and Butte Streets. In Madison, Wisconsin, Hooker Avenue turns into Pleasure Drive. In Troy, Michigan, you can meet at the intersection of Crooks Road and Corporate Drive. Shawnee, Kansas, is home to the cross streets of Long Avenue and Johnson Drive.

Locally, the Treasure Valley has the intersection of Chicken Dinner Road and Drumstick Lane. You'll find that between Nampa and Marsing. Near Caldwell, you can cross the corner of Smokey and Bear Lane. Here are some of our other favorites:

17 Crazy and Hilarious Boise Intersections That Are Actually Real

While we have some hilarious intersections, there are some unfortunate combinations too. For example, many of the streets named after Native American tribes, like Nez Perce, Kootenai, Lemhi, Palouse, and Cataldo, intersect with Colombus Street.

