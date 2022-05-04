As reported by the National Registered Offenders List, the Idaho Sex Offender Law dates back to July 1, 1993. In short, the act declared convicted sexual predators were legally obligated to register their sex crimes with local law enforcement.

What began as a static state-maintained list has since evolved into the Sexual Offenders Registration Notification and Community Right-to-Know Act of 1998. The law's reforms are aimed at preventing recidivism among convicted sex offenders. How? Through disclosing their crimes to local law enforcement as well as local residents.

Registration on the ISOR requires convicts to:

register their information and crimes with the local sheriff within two business days of conviction or a court-issued judgement;

verify information reported to the local sheriff four months after the initial disclosure;

and new Idaho residents to register with ISOR within 10 business days of their arrival.

The reformed act's agenda leaves nothing to interpretation. Idaho convicted sex offenders, we're all watching you.

As of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Gem State has 5,125 registered sex offenders according to the Idaho Sex Offender Registry maintained by the Idaho State Police.

Below, 26 Idaho cities have been surveyed for their total number of convicted sex offenders. How many live in your city?

To search your neighborhood, visit the Idaho Sex Offender Registry search here.

Friendly Neighbor or Sexual Deviant? 26 Idaho Cities Ranked By Sex Offender Totals

